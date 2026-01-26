Alleged Coup Plot: Prima Facie Case Established Against Some Officers – DHQ

…to face court martial

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed the establishment of a prima facie case against some of the 16 officers arrested over an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu.

Consequently, the affected officers will face a General Court Martial (GCM), in line with the Armed Forces Act (AFA), and other applicable service rules.

The Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major General Samaila Uba, who made this disclosure in a statement on Monday, said the development followed the conclusion of an investigation into allegations bordering on alleged indiscipline and breaches of service regulations.

New Telegraph reports that the suspects have been in custody since October 2025, when they were arrested in connection with the serious offence.

Providing an update on the matter, the DDI stated thus: “It would be recalled that the Defence Headquarters issued a press statement in October 2025 regarding the arrest of sixteen officers over acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded and the report forwarded to the appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.

“The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel”.

He added that: “The findings have identified a number of officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government, which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN.

“Accordingly, those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned beforean appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations.

“This ensures accountability while upholding the principles of fairness and due process.

“The AFN reiterates that measures being taken are purely disciplinary and part of ongoing institutional mechanisms to preserve order, discipline and operational effectiveness within the ranks.

“The Armed Forces remain resolute in maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, loyalty and respect for constitutional authority”.