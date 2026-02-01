Alleged Coup Plot: Defence Intelligence Makes More Arrests

The last may not have heard about the failed attempt to overthrow the President Bola Tinubuled government, as the Defence Intelligence architecture has broadened its searchlight, leading to more arrests of suspects.

Highly-placed establishment sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with Sunday Telegraph, disclosed the arrest of more officers serving and retired, including some civilians who are allegedly linked to the serious offence.

It was further learnt that the ongoing investigation will delay the inauguration of a General Court Martial (GCM) expected to try alleged offenders.

The Armed Forces Act (AFA) considers coup d’etat as a very serious offence, with punishments ranging from death, life sentence and others, depending on the pendulum the final verdict swings.

“Let me tell you this in confidence. Arrests are going on in connection with the (alleged) attempt to disrupt the current democratic experience we are enjoying.

“As a matter of fact, some serving Military, and retired officers have been taken into custody in the last two weeks, increasing the pool of alleged subversive elements. ”

Kindly note that owing to the ongoing investigations into the unprofessional conduct, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is not in a hurry to commence trial of the suspects.

“The reason is that the authorities want to conclude investigations, in a bid to bring all those that have established prima facie cases to trial”, one of the informed sources declared.

Speaking in a similar vein, another source noted thus: “Nigerians have to understand that the Military is apolitical, and to that extent, lends absolute support to the sustenance of democracy. “It is safe to reveal to you that a senior officer was arrested a few days ago, shortly after a retired senior officer was apprehended on the basis of alleged accessory before the fact.

“The dragnet was spread across all segments of the democratic space, leading to the arrest of some civilian elements, whose association with the dramatis personae is being interrogated”.

Asked how civilians will be tried under the Military law, another source hinted: “When a civilian commits an alleged offence within the contemplation of the AFA, he will be tried accordingly. “It is important to note that the Military operates under dual jurisprudence; that is the Nigerian Constitution, as well as the AFA”.

It will be recalled that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) a few days ago, confirmed the authenticity of a plot to oust President Tinubu, and his government. A statement to that effect, signed by the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major General Samaila Uba, read: “It would be recalled that the Defence Headquarters issued a press statement in October 2025 regarding the arrest of sixteen officers over acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded and the report forwarded to appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations. “The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel.

The findings have identified a number of the officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN.

“Accordingly, those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations. This ensures accountability while upholding the principles of fairness and due process.”