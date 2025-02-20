Alleged Coup Plot: Brazil’s Former President Jair Bolsonaro Charged

Share

Former Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro has been charged by the country’s chief prosecutor with attempting a coup after he was defeated in the 2022 presidential election.

The 69-year-old was handed five charges over the alleged bid to prevent his successor, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, from taking office after a bitter election race.

The charges include allegations that he planned to poison Lula and shoot dead Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Morae. Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing and says he’s the victim of political persecution.

The prosecutor’s advice will now be considered by the Supreme Court. If accepted, Bolsonaro and 33 others will be formally charged and will have to face trial, reports the BBC.

