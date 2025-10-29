Military investigators have begun an intense probing of an alleged attempt by some military officers to overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

To this end, military operatives are currently grilling a top government official who is also a Managing Director of a Federal Government agency in the South-South region.

New Telegraph confirmed that the MD was arrested for allegedly transferring a huge amount of money to a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who has also been alleged as one of the financiers of the coup attempt.

According to reports, investigators believe the funds were meant to finance the coup.

“The MD (name withheld) transferred a huge sum of money to Sylva. Investigators are working on the theory that the fund transfer was connected to the coup. He is presently answering questions about what the money was meant for.”

In the same vein, the Abuja home of former Bayelsa governor Sylva was reportedly raided by investigators on Saturday, with military operatives arresting his younger brother, Paga, who is his Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs and went away with his driver.

The former Minister and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was outside the country during the operation.

Sources with knowledge of the operation explained that he was planning to return to the country when he heard that the coup leaders had been arrested. He thus shelved his plan to return home.

“Sylva’s Abuja home was raided on Saturday, but he wasn’t around. His younger brother, Paga, who is the SA, Domestic, and the driver, was arrested. Investigators believe Sylva allegedly funded the coup plot.

“Sylva was abroad and was preparing to leave for Nigeria when he got wind of the arrest of the coup leaders. So, he stayed back.”

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Markus Kangye, and the Director of Defence Information, Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau, could not be reached for comments on Tuesday as they didn’t pick up calls from our reporter.

Gusau had, in a statement on October 4, said that 16 officers were detained for breaches of military regulations and acts of indiscipline.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that a routine military exercise has resulted in the arrest of sixteen officers over issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations.

“Investigations have revealed that their grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations,” the statement partly read.

However, online platform SaharaReporters claimed that the detained officers — ranging from the rank of Captain to Brigadier General —were being held by the Defence Intelligence Agency for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

It also alleged that the officers were arrested at their homes across the country.