Alleged Corruption: Revocation Of Malami’s Bail Politically Motivated – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has described as politically motivated, the revocation of the bail granted former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

ADC in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that the bail was revoked after Malami attended a political rally in Kebbi, his home state.

The party wondered why the bail was revoked even when the former minister had cooperated fully with the anti-corruption’s investigators.

“From all available evidence, Malami did not violate any of the legal conditions attached to his initial bail.

“As a senior lawyer and former number one law officer in the country, he understands what it means to violate bail conditions,” the ADC stated.

The party said it is in support of any genuine efforts to hold public officers accountable, but expressed concerned that some of the actions and inactions of the EFCC give the impression that the agency is a gladiator in the political arena rather than an impartial warrior against financial malpractice.

According to the ADC, “Revoking Malami’s bail only after he had attended a political event makes one question the EFCC’s motive, and wonder on which side of the political divide the agency is fighting, and whether it is not violating the very same laws it purports to defend.”

It added that by barring a citizen from political activity, the EFCC arrogates to itself powers it does not possess under the Constitution.

“No agency of government has the power to suspend political rights, redraw political boundaries, or determine where a citizen’s political interest may or may not be exercised.

“That this restriction applied only to Kebbi State leaves one with an inescapable conclusion that the EFCC’s real agenda is to cripple his political ambition in the state,” the party stated.

It stated that politicisation of the fight against corruption is itself a major form of corruption.

ADC also drew the EFCC’s attention to the Afrobarometer survey data on corruption in Nigeria, which was released earlier in the year, noting that the report rated the presidency as the third most corrupt public institution in the country, after the police and the National Assembly.

The party expressed the belief that reports such as this provide an opportunity for the EFCC to understand the magnitude of its task and reset its priorities, if it is truly committed to the fight against corruption.

It called for immediate release the former minister on bail, without the attached conditions that stifle his political rights.