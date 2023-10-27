Alleged Corruption: Enugu Govt Probes College Of Education Technical

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah has constituted a seven-man investigative committee to probe the activities of the state College of Education (Technical).

Governor Mbah in a statement issued on Friday by his media office said the committee’s terms of reference include investigating grave allegations of mismanagement and corrupt administrative practices in the management of the institute and its Governing Council.

Adding that the members are also to investigate the alleged fraud involving Bluetag Technologies, a financial firm contracted to collect fees for the college with unresolved issues of over N84 million.

Other terms of reference are, “To ascertain the veracity of the alleged undue recruitment process and probe the subsequent increase in the college’s monthly subvention; and provide recommendations based on their findings regarding the appropriate measures and actions to address the issues raised in a petition to the government.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, who represented the governor, inaugurated the committee at the Government House on Thursday, according to the statement.

The committee has the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ndubueze Mbah, as Chairman, Onuora Okeke as Secretary, Prof. Obiamaka Egbo, Reverend Father Ikechukwu Ani, Dr Emma Onyeabor, Edmund Ngene, and Larry Oguego as members.

They were urged to do a credible job and make appropriate recommendations.

“It is our hope that members of this committee will bring to bear their experiences in carrying out this assignment and providing the right type of recommendations to the governor so that our teaching and learning process and model in Enugu will be world-class.

“So this committee is supposed to dig deep and unravel the issues surrounding all these allegations and provide recommendations based on your findings,” he said.

The chairman of the committee, Prof Ndubueze Mbah, while speaking on behalf of the committee, thanked the governor for finding them worthy of the assignment.

He assured that they would not let the state down, and would work assiduously to submit their report within the specified timeframe. the committee has two weeks to submit its report.