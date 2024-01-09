Alleged Corruption: EFCC quizzes ex-minister, Umar-Farouq, NSIPA coordinator

The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiyya Umar-Farouq, yesterday, appeared before a crack team of detectives assembled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate allegations of financial impropriety levelled against her.

Highly-placed EFCC sources, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said the former minister was ushered into the interrogation room shortly after appearing at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Jabi, Abuja at about 10am.

It was further learnt that the suspended coordinator, National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Hajiya Halima Shehu, also kept a date with the Commission yesterday, in continuation of ongoing investigation of a case of alleged abuse of office.

Our correspondent also learnt that a letter of invitation was extended to the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, to appear today for questioning over alleged abuse of office.

According to one of the sources: “The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiyya Umar-Farouq, is still with us (as at 6:04pm).

“She is going to be here. If at all she will be released, it will be late in the night.

“Halima also appeared today (yesterday); investigation continues.”

Shortly after her arrival, the ex-minister had tweeted thus: “I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the Commission is investigating.

“I remain proud to have served my country as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with every sense of responsibility and will defend my actions, stewardship and programmes during my tenure whenever I am called upon to do so.”

Another source, who also spoke in confidence with this newspaper, disclosed that the EFCC invited Edu to appear today, shortly after her suspension by President Bola Tinubu.