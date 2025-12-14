Alleged Corruption: Efcc Closes In On Buhari's Ministers

Over two years after the exit of former President, the late Muhammadu Buhari administration, the anti-corruption dragnet of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has continued to tighten around some members of the former Federal Executive Council, with a number of ex-ministers already standing trial while others face ongoing investigations.

As at the latest checks, two former ministers, who served under President Buhari are currently facing active criminal trials in court, while several others remain under investigation or at preliminary stages of prosecution. Ngige arraigned, trial pending Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, is the most recent Buhari-era cabinet member to be formally arraigned.

Ngige was on Friday docked before a High Court in Abuja on an eight-count charge bordering on abuse of office, contract fraud and receipt of gratification in relation to the award of contracts at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) during his tenure.

The EFCC alleged that contracts running into billions of Naira were awarded in violation of due process and that the former minister received unlawful benefits from contractors. Ngige pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The court subsequently ordered his remand in Kuje correctional facility pending the determination of his bail application.

The matter has been adjourned till December 15 for the hearing of bail and commencement of trial. Saleh Mamman ordered to open defence Another member of Buhari’s cabinet under trial by the EFCC is Saleh Mamman, who served as Minister of Power.

In July 2024, the EFCC arraigned Mamman on 12 count of money laundering and conspiracy with officials at the ministry and some private companies to “indirectly convert” N33.8 billion meant for the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects.

The former minister, who was appointed minister by the then-President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2019 and was sacked in September 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges, prompting a full-blown trial. Following his not-guilty plea, the EFCC went on to present 17 prosecution witnesses and tendered 43 exhibits against the defendant before closing its case.

Mamman then filed a nocase submission on 19 November, instead of opening his defence, arguing that the evidence led by the prosecution failed to link him to any of the alleged offences. He urged the court to throw out the charges.

However, the EFCC filed a written address dated 25 November to oppose the no-case submission, insisting that by its 17 prosecution witnesses and exhibits tendered, it had made out a prima facie case against the defendant.

On Thursday, December 11, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court dismissed the no-case submission filed by the ex-minister. He ordered Mamman to open his defence in line with Section 36 of the Nigerian constitution to give explanations on some of the evidence tendered by the EFCC.

The judge adjourned the matter until 23 February 2026, for defence. Hadi Sirika still under trial Former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, is currently facing multiple trials over alleged money laundering, contract inflation, abuse of office, and involvement in fraudulent aviation projects.

Sirika, who served between 2015 and 2023, was arraigned alongside his brother, Ahmad, and Enginos Nigeria Ltd, over their alleged roles in a N19.4 billion airport contract scandal. All defendants pleaded not guilty before Justice Suleiman Belgore of the Abuja High Court.

The EFCC alleged that Sirika used his position to improperly benefit his brother’s company. One of the charges reads: “You, Hadi Sirika… did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon Enginos Nigeria Limited, whose alter ego, Ahmad Sirika, is your biological brother, by influencing the award of a N1.345 billion contract for the Katsina Airport terminal building.”

Sirika, his daughter, and his son-in-law had earlier secured N100 million bail each over another case involving an alleged N2.7 billion Nigerian Air scam. Meanwhile, despite the controversies, especially surrounding the Nigeria Air project, Sirika insists the process was legitimate.

Malami under probe, not yet charged Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), is currently under investigation by the EFCC but has not yet been formally charged in court. The probe reportedly centres on alleged financial impropriety, abuse of office and questionable handling of recovered assets, including funds linked to the Abacha loot recoveries.

Malami, who has publicly indicated interest in contesting the 2027 Kebbi State governorship election, has described the allegations against him as politically motivated. The EFCC had invited Malami over transactions linked to the recovery of part of the Abacha loot.

Malami had insisted he knew nothing about the matter and maintained his innocence. According to him, the EFCC invited him over the $346.2 million that Switzerland returned to Nigeria from the Abacha loot. Malami explained that investigators were questioning why he allegedly was involved and paid certain law firms “large sums” for legal work even though, according to him, the previous administration had “almost completed” the repatriation process before he took office.

He said the EFCC was accusing him of abuse of office and money laundering, but insisted he did nothing wrong. According to Malami: “My hands are clean.” In another statement, he also rejected rumours suggesting he was linked to terrorism financing, calling them false and malicious. He said that as an officer responsible for upholding the law, he could not have acted as a lawbreaker.

He noted that his years as Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation were spent strengthening the fight against terrorism financing. In his words: “I state clearly and unequivocally that I have never been accused, invited, interrogated, investigated or charged… in respect of terrorism financing or any related offence.” As of now, no charge sheet has been filed against him before any court.

Others on the EFCC Radar Sadiya Umar- Farouq Sadiya Umar-Farouq, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, has been questioned over alleged mismanagement of social intervention funds. Umar-Farouq was questioned by the EFCC in 2024 over allegations that N37.1 billion in social intervention funds was mismanaged during her time in office.

She initially asked for more time to honour the EFCC’s invitation, citing health reasons, but later showed up at the commission’s headquarters and announced her arrival on X. Umar-Farouq denied any wrongdoing, saying she was proud of her service and ready to defend her actions.

The investigation also involves Halima Shehu, the suspended head of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), who was detained after a raid on the agency’s office. She oversaw major programmes like the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme during the Buhari administration.

However, the EFCC has yet to release its final probe reports on the cases till date. While a court has ordered her to account for certain expenditures in a civil matter, no criminal trial is currently ongoing. Timipre Sylva Timipre Sylva, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has been linked to an alleged fraud investigation involving foreign currency transactions.

In November 2025, the EFCC declared Sylva wanted over an alleged “conspiracy and dishonest conversion” of $14.8 million linked to a refinery project that never took off. According to EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, the money was released by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical, company lawmakers say does not even exist.

The House of Representatives later opened a probe into the $35 million federal investment in the failed modular refinery. Days before the controversy, rumours surfaced accusing Sylva of funding a foiled plot to overthrow President Tinubu — allegations he has not publicly addressed. He wrote to the EFCC saying he would honour their invitation after returning from a medical trip.