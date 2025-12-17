Alleged Corruption: CSOs Ask Tinubu To Probe NMDPRA Boss

A coalition of civil society organisations has yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu to fire the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Chief Executive Officer Farouk Ahmed and investigate him over allegations of corrupt enrichment.

The coalition, led by the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative, made the demand at a press conference in Abuja addressed by Danesi Prince and Igwe Ume-Udenta.

The call followed the claims by Alhaji Aliko Dangote that Ahmed paid about $7 million upfront for his children’s education in Switzerland. Describing the allegation as grave, the coalition urged Tinubu to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the matter.

The group said: “The failure to act swiftly would send the wrong signal to Nigerians and the international community about the government’s commitment to fighting corruption.”

On Dangote’s claims that Ahmed spent $7 million on the secondary education of his four children in Swiss schools, the group said:”Such reckless spending is incompatible with the legitimate earnings of a public servant.

“There’s a plausible reason to believe that Farouk Ahmed has illegally enriched himself with taxpayers’ money and must be made to face the full wrath of the law.”