Alleged Corruption: CSO Call For NEDC Boss’ Sack

A civil society organization, Renewed Hope Apostles Against Corruption, has called for the sack of the Managing Director of North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mr Mohammed Alkali, for alleged corruption.

The group made the call on Tuesday, saying the embattled MD was portraying President Bola Tinubu’s government in a bad light, and therefore should be shown the way out of office.

In a statement signed by the Group’s President, Olumide Dara, after a press conference in Abuja, they called on Tinubu to urgently act, in order to salvage the commission from corruption tendencies capable of destroying the administration’s reputation.

The statement said, ” We have evidence that he refused to declare his assets. This is very appalling and evidenced in how he has administered the NEDC. Can such an individual without regard for extant laws be productive in service to the country?”

“Take a look at the interventions of the NEDC concerning the quantum of funds it has received. There are zero infrastructural interventions; the people affected by the Boko Haram insurgency have been neglected and exploited by the MD and his cohorts led by his son.”

“Mohammed Goni Alkali does not have any business heading the NEDC. Ironically, he is from the North East, and he was expected to be sincere in his dealings, but the other way is the case. He has enriched himself and his assets in the federal capital territory, and Kaduna runs into billions.”

“It was indeed a blunder by President Bola Tinubu to have reappointed him. His activities would make a mess of the Bola Tinubu administration. Such individuals are worse than the devil. It is amazing that an individual would have the conscience to divert funds meant to ease the suffering of people affected by conflict.”

” Take the example of how he authorized the withdrawal of N5 billion from the commission account to purchase military vehicles without recourse to the board. Who does that? What does that tell you? Can he account for the way and manner in which over 100 billion vanished from the coffers of the NEDC?”