Alleged Corruption: Court Gives Tinubu, Ojulari 14 Days To Enter Defence

An Abuja High Court presided over by Justice M.A. Madugu has given President Bola Tinubu and the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, 14 days to file a counter-affidavit in the suit seeking Ojulari’s suspension from office for alleged corruption.

Justice Madugu, while ruling on a motion in suit No. FCT/HC/BW/CV/398/2025, brought before the court by Incorporated Trustees of Initiative for Promotion of Civil Obligation and Sustainable Justice, an anti-corruption body, last Friday, granted the plaintiff’s request to serve the originating summons on the defendants through substituted service.

For President Tinubu, the court granted that he should be served through the staff of the office of the Attorney General of the Federation at the Federal Ministry of Justice, while Ojulari is to be served through the staff of the Legal Department of the NNPCL.

The court, however, rejected the plaintiff’s request to abridge the time within which the defendants might file their responses or counter-affidavit to the substituted originating summons to seven days.

Before adjourning the matter to January 19, 2026, Justice Madugu gave the defendants 14 days “to show cause why prayers 3 and 4 should not be granted.”

The plaintiff is also seeking an accelerated hearing of the matter.

The plaintiff is seeking Ojulari’s suspension and prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering.