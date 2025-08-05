Alleged Corruption: Benue Assembly Suspends Five Lawmakers

The Benue State House of Assembly has suspended five lawmakers for three legislative sittings over alleged manipulation of a report on financial misconduct involving the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Mr. Maxwell Ogiri.

The suspension followed the presentation of a report by an ad-hoc committee tasked with probing members of the House Standing Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Presenting the committee’s findings, Mr. Solomon Gyila (APC, Gwer West) said the original report was tampered with, alleging that key revelations including the diversion of council funds and the sale of government property by Ogiri were omitted.

Mr. Alfred Berger (APC, Makurdi North) called for the suspension of the committee chairman, Mr. Terna Shimawua (APC, Kyan), for three months, accusing him of suppressing crucial information uncovered during the investigation.

Supporting the motion, Mr. Douglas Akya (APC, Makurdi South) urged that security agencies be deployed to Otukpo Local Government Council to maintain order.

However, Mr. Elias Audu (APC, Gwer East) cautioned against suspending members from House activities, suggesting instead that they be removed from the committee for three months.

In his ruling, Speaker Hyacinth Dajoh ordered the suspension of the five lawmakers for three legislative sittings. He also announced that he would now chair the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, adding that local government chairmen lack the authority to lock legislative chambers.

The suspended lawmakers are Mr. Terna Shimawua (APC, Kyan), Matthew Damkor (APC, Tiev), Mr. Cephas Dyako (APC, Konshisha), Mr. Moses Egbodo (APC, Obi), and Mr. Isaac Ochekyele (PDP, Ohimini).