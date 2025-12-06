Alleged Corruption: Arewa Youths Demand FIRS’ Probe

The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (AYM) has called for a forensic investigation of the activities of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), over allegations of corruption.

The group, in a statement by its President Kabiru Yusuf over the weekend, demand the suspension of the Chairman, Mr Zacch Adedeji, pending investigation of the FIRS under his stewardship.

The group, while acknowledging that all allegations against Mr Adedeji are subject to verification, added that ‘the gravity of the issues raised and their implications for public trust demand an immediate and thorough forensic investigation by relevant anti-corruption and oversight institutions.”

It added that the call for Adedeji’s suspension is to allow for an unhindered and credible investigative process.

“This step is necessary not only to protect the integrity of the office he occupies but also to restore confidence among Nigerians who rightfully expect the highest standards from those managing the nation’s revenue,” the group stated.

It, however, said that its position is not a presumption of guilt but to reinforce the principle that public office holders must be above suspicion and willing to subject themselves to scrutiny whenever legitimate concerns arise.

AYM threatened to pass a vote of no confidence on the FIRS Chairman if its concerns were not addressed by the authorities.

“Nigeria deserves institutions built on transparency and leaders whose actions strengthen, not undermine, public trust. We stand firmly on the side of accountability and national interest,” it added.