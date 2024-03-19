Alleged Contract To Family: PDP Replies APC, Says Stop Fabricating Lies Against Adeleke

The People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Osun State has debunked the allegations levelled against Governor Ademola Adeleke by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing him of awarding multi-billion naira infrastructural projects to members of his family.

The PDP Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi while addressing a press conference at the party Secretariat, Osogbo faulted the leading opposition for using every avenue to tarnish the image of the governor, saying there was no established link of any of the companies to Dr Deji Adeleke or his son, David Adeleke (Davido).

Bisi further that the Osun State Government released details of companies awarded the first phase of projects in the multi-billion infrastructure plan of the state a few weeks ago, saying all companies have undergone rigorous scrutiny of journalists and conscious citizens.

He said, “We understand the perilous situation of the Osun APC but we expect them to at least be reasonable in the quest to manufacture lies. Dr. Deji Adeleke is a renowned businessman with a series of successful ventures and has no reason whatsoever to be hiding behind anyone to engage in a legitimate business.

“We take the reckless accusation of the Osun APC as a failed strategy to drag the serial investor into their shameless rhetoric and we enjoin the public to totally discountenance this irresponsible blackmail attempt by the feckless opposition in Osun state.

“The same thing goes for Mr. David Adeleke, a thriving musician but whom the Osun APC is trying to smear with lies and reckless assumptions.

“It is on record that as at the time when Raregeode Company Limited and Acumen Forte Limited won the bid and were awarded contracts for the various projects, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. AKINYODE ABIDEMI OYEWUSI has ceased to have any role in the two companies.

“The public are advised to note the March 20, 2023, resignation letter of Rt. Hon. AKINYODE ABIDEMI OYEWUSI, relinquishing control over the two companies in line with the provisions of the law. As long as he has resigned his interest in the company, there is no encumbrance or illegality on the side of the Deputy Speaker.

“We only cited a few of the falsehoods and fake news of the APC.

“We stand by the statement we issued on Monday about the disruptive activities of Mr Oyetola. On the contrary, Governor Adeleke is a law-abiding, peaceful politician who has taken Osun to greater heights.

“Mr Governor is a pan-Nigerian leader who is working closely with President Tinubu to resolve challenges facing the nation. Minister Oyetola should support Mr President rather than disrupting and undermining the peace of the state and ongoing good governance delivery in Osun state”, he said.