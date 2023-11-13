Alleged Contempt Proceedings: FCTA Warns Against Social Media Falsehood

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Monday warned those peddling rumours that there a contempt proceedings against the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike at the National Industrial Court (NIC) to desist from such mischievous falsehood.

The administration noted that the crisis rocking the Abuja Markets Management Limited ( AMML) predates the appointment of the Minister.

New Telegraph gathered that the sacking of the former Managing Director of Abuja Markets Management Limited ( AMML) had been legally carried out long before the assumption of office by Wike.

Recall that while the sacked former Managing Director of AMML, was struggling to return to office, the Minister on September 27 relieved the heads of 21 parastatals, agencies and government companies of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) of their appointments, which further sealed the fate of the embattled MD.

The Company Secretary/Legal Adviser of AMML, Onya Ojiji, said the alleged contempt proceedings were an imagination of those promoting it.

A statement from the company secretary, while acknowledging that some aggrieved persons have initiated a case at the National Industrial Court, but there were no contempt proceedings against the Minister nor any staff of AMML.

The statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to stories making the round in the media to the effect that the National Industrial Court has commenced contempt proceedings against the Honourable FCT Minister Bar. Nyesom Wike and others over alleged disobedience of a court order in respect of a matter surrounding the headship of Abuja Markets Management Limited [AMML].

“We have been duly informed by our legal counsel and we would like to state categorically that there is no such contempt proceeding against the FCT Minister or any other AICL/AMML staff at the National Industrial Court as the suit referred to in the publications has been reassigned to another Judge and will start afresh [de novo].

” Any contrary information with regards to this can only be a figment of the author’s imagination and should be disregarded”.