Alleged Constitutional Breaches: NUJ Nat’l Body Slams Kwara Council

The National Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the Kwara State Council, led by AbdulLateef ‘Lanre Ahmed, for alleged constitutional breaches and abuse of power in the administration of union affairs.

In a strongly-worded letter dated July 25, 2025, and signed by the NUJ National Secretary, Achike Chude, the union’s national leadership ordered the Kwara Council to immediately reverse several decisions it described as illegal and unconstitutional.

The letter was a response to a July 1, 2025 communication by the Kwara NUJ, which requested the delisting of certain chapels, the enforcement of mandatory levies, and a redefinition of chapel membership qualifications.

The NUJ National Secretariat, however, described the actions of the Kwara Council as lacking constitutional backing, warning that such measures contravened the union’s guiding framework. It also referenced petitions received from various chapels in the state, including the Kwara State Information Chapel and the Sobi FM Chapel, alleging high-handedness and procedural irregularities.

The national body particularly faulted the council’s imposition of a ₦10,000 registration levy on members, ordering an immediate refund to members they might have collected the levy from and cessation of the practice.

“Council is strongly advised to reverse the ₦10,000 imposed levy on members forthwith, as it is a violation of the NUJ constitution. Council is also advised to refund any money already collected from members,” the letter stated.

The NUJ also nullified the suspension of Dare Akogun of Sobi FM, citing lack of disciplinary powers at the council level, adding that it is only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Union that the constitution grants that power.

“The suspension of Mr. Dare Akogun by the Kwara Council is null and void. Neither chapels nor state councils possess such disciplinary authority under the NUJ constitution,” the national body clarified.

The leadership of the Kwara NUJ was further cautioned against the removal of members from its official WhatsApp communication platform, stating that such actions contradict the ethos of journalism and freedom of expression.

“The NUJ cannot be seen to be stifling voices of dissent, as journalism thrives on freedom of opinion. Council is strongly advised to restore the removed individuals to the platform without delay,” the directive added.

It also affirmed that the state council has no power to delist any chapel or unilaterally alter their recognition status, a role reserved exclusively for the national body.

This latest development adds a new layer of controversy to the tenure of AbdulLateef ‘Lanre Ahmed, whose re-election as chairman on July 31, 2024, is still being contested in court. Aggrieved members of the union had filed petitions detailing alleged electoral malpractices, including the constitution of a biased credentials committee, financial inducements, printing of voters’ names on ballots, voter intimidation, and the disenfranchisement of eligible members.

Dare Akogun, in a petition dated August 2, 2024, described the election process as fraudulent and in direct violation of the NUJ constitution.

Many stakeholders have argued that the current leadership’s posture stems from the legitimacy crisis surrounding the disputed election. The national body’s intervention and the unresolved legal tussle have intensified calls for an overhaul of the Kwara Council’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the Kwara Council has been instructed to adhere strictly to NUJ constitutional provisions, reverse all controversial policies, and restore unity and order in the state’s union affairs.

The council is yet to respond to the directive as at the time of filing this report.