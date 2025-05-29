New Telegraph

Alleged Child Abuse: NAPTIP Summons Speed Darlington For Questioning

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has summoned Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, to appear at its national headquarters in Abuja.

This comes in response to a viral Instagram Live session in which Speed Darlington allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
The agency directed the singer to present himself without fail on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 9 a.m.

According to NAPTIP, the singer’s comments raise serious concerns and warrant further investigation.

In a letter dated May 28, 2025, the agency stated that Speed Darlington’s alleged actions, if confirmed, would constitute a breach of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition), Enforcement and Administration Act of 2015.

Also, the incident may also violate provisions of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act of 2015.

Refer to the letter below:

