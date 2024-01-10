Alleged Chats, Voice Note Between Davido, Tiwa Savage Surfaces Online

Following the rift between the Afrobeats singers, Tiwa Savage and Davido, alleged chats and voice notes of the duo have leaked online after the latter filed a petition following the ongoing crisis between the duo.

It would be recalled that the two musicians unfollowed each other on Instagram and the development had stirred up reactions amongst netizens.

A few days later, Tiwa Savage filed a petition against Davido for threatening her.

In a letter to the police, it was gathered that their mutual connection had been the one to relay the message.

Tiwa Savage had described that the mutual connection had told her that Davido was upset and had said he would deal with her when he’s in Lagos.

However, a chat allegedly between the two has been leaked online by the famous Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls who alleges the chats as exhibits in the case.

In the leaked chat, the two had discussed an issue that began with Instablog’s post about Imade.

However, the chat deteriorated into the singer warning Tiwa not to mention his son’s name again, to Tiwa Savage supposedly calling Davido evil, and daring him to try what he has in mind.

