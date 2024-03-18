Alleged Chat Of Saskay’s Boyfriend With Ex-Girlfriend Surface Online

A leaked chat of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Saskay’s boyfriend, Chef Derin and his ex-girlfriend’s friend has surfaced online.

New Telegraph reports that Saskay got tongues wagging after she took to her X page to share loved-up photos of herself and her mystery lover via her X page while having a good time at a lunch date. The mystery lover of Saskay was later identified as a popular chef called “Chef Derin”.

However, a few weeks after the reality TV star publicly shared their love online, some chats surfaced online where the boyfriend of Saskay was seen telling a friend about the terrible sexual escapades he had.

He further disclosed that he was not enjoying the social media clout, adding that Saskay was pushing the relationship narrative online.

See the post below: