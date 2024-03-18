New Telegraph

March 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Alleged Chat Of…

Alleged Chat Of Saskay’s Boyfriend With Ex-Girlfriend Surface Online

A leaked chat of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Saskay’s boyfriend, Chef Derin and his ex-girlfriend’s friend has surfaced online.

New Telegraph reports that Saskay got tongues wagging after she took to her X page to share loved-up photos of herself and her mystery lover via her X page while having a good time at a lunch date. The mystery lover of Saskay was later identified as a popular chef called “Chef Derin”.

READ ALSO:

However, a few weeks after the reality TV star publicly shared their love online, some chats surfaced online where the boyfriend of Saskay was seen telling a friend about the terrible sexual escapades he had.

He further disclosed that he was not enjoying the social media clout, adding that Saskay was pushing the relationship narrative online.

See the post below:

Tags:

Read Previous

Nasty Blaq: Why I Deleted Skit Video Mocking Lord Lamba
Read Next

Isreal DMW Advice Kizz Daniel On Trolls Criticising Wife