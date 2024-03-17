Alleged Chat Of Lord Lamba, Queen Surface Online

A leaked chat which shows the alleged conversations between skit maker, Lord Lamba and his baby mama, Queen Mercy Atang has surfaced online.
In the chat, it could be seen that Lord Lamba was accusing the Queen of seeing another man when they were dating.
The alleged chat was shared online by an Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls who claimed that the chat shows that Queen Mercy’s husband, David, had been taking care of their little daughter.
The chat also claims that Queen got engaged two weeks after she had an issue with the skit maker, Lamba, adding that Queen claimed that David, her fiancé, was just her UK friend.
The chat reads; “Queen I’m not taking this anymore firstly, I need to see my child this week. common this is wickedness. You blocked me everywhere. have always wanted.
“I have always wanted to be with my daughter, and now you a giving me conditions While you have always been with another man, even when we were still dating, but you busy monitoring me. Queen you got engaged a month after we had issues?
“That means I have been dating myself all along. you were just waiting for the right time to strike, your fiance even got a bicycle for my daughter. I asked you Said he is your UK friend. uk friend you have been sleeping with, Queen I need to see my daughter this new week and you need to grant me access.
“I can’t deal with your manipulations any longer. you are mean and wicked. how can you do this to someone you claim to love? You were commenting on your fiance’s page. my king my that, but you were bust looking for who is commenting on my page, really scared of you right now. like I dodged a major Bullet. You that was always about posting…”
