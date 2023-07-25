Alleged Call For Ndiomu’s Sack Fake News – Bayelsa APC Elders

The alleged call for the sack of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj-Gen, Barry Ndiomu (Rtd) has been described as fake news by some elders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State.

A Statement issued from the Media Office of Ndiomu said the elders in Yenagoa has discovered that those behind the calls, were faceless people.

The Statement said a former member of the National Assembly, Senator, John Kojo Brambaifa, who spoke said, “The non-existing group was sponsored to carry out the hatchet job because of the self-inflicting pain they are going through and decided to make Ndiomu their target while playing the victim.

“It has come to the knowledge of the members of APC in Bayelsa West Senatorial District that in the very recent past, precisely, about a fortnight ago, there is a self-seeking news item making rounds in the media, purportedly signed by amorphous APC Elders forum in Bayelsa State, calling for the immediate sack of Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu as the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“In the said news item circulating in several social media platforms, the said anonymous forum gave some nebulous reasons as the grounds for the call for the sack of the amnesty boss.

“We wish to state unequivocally and unambiguously that there was no time the APC Elders forum in Bayelsa State took a decision to call for the sack of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, as they always form an integral part of the various fora that make up the party in the state,” Brambaifa said.

“The members of APC from Bayelsa West Senatorial District maintain that the present PAP helmsman has created far-reaching impacts in the programme and has contributed significantly to the improvement of the party in the state with the sound reform measures so far taken to reposition the programme that was gradually cascading to a moribund state.

“The APC members express shock over the show of ingratitude by such a pseudo platform, as they failed to appreciate the progressive ideas initiated and implemented by the Interim Administrator to revamp the interventionist agency.”