Alleged BTA Fraud: Kwara Govt Vows To Expose Perpetrators

Share

The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board has disclosed that it has commenced investigations into the reported incident of some pilgrims being defrauded of their Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) during the ongoing Hajj exercise.

In a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the Board, AbdulSalam AbdulKadir, the Board clarified that all pilgrims were duly issued their $500 BTA in five $100 bills under transparent conditions and in the presence of security operatives.

“Each pilgrim received their $500 in five $100 bills in the public space and under the supervision of operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), who verified the authenticity of the currency. Every recipient also signed for the collection of their BTA after counting it in the presence of Board officials and the DSS,” the statement said.

Reacting to a viral video in which some pilgrims claimed they were handed five $1 bills instead of $100 notes, the Board said preliminary findings indicate the alleged swaps likely occurred after the pilgrims had arrived in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

“In several cases, the affected individuals—mostly elderly and unfamiliar with foreign currency—reportedly sought help from strangers to exchange their dollars for Saudi Riyals. Unfortunately, some of these strangers took advantage of them, swapping $100 bills for $1 bills under the pretense of assistance,” AbdulKadir stated.

He assured that further investigations are ongoing to identify and expose the perpetrators behind what he described as an “evil act.”

In a swift response to the development, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved a reimbursement of $500 for each affected pilgrim to cover their loss.

“We pray Allah rewards His Excellency for his swift and compassionate intervention. The Governor had also visited the Kwara pilgrims’ hotel in Mecca and extended financial support to all pilgrims to assist with local expenses. The Board and pilgrims are deeply grateful for this generous gesture,” the statement added.

The Board noted that similar fraudulent incidents have been reported among pilgrims from other states, and consequently expressed support for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s proposal to discontinue cash disbursement of BTA in favor of preloaded debit cards.

“This proposed shift will enhance transparency, reduce risks of theft and fraud, and ensure better security for all pilgrims, particularly the elderly,” AbdulKadir noted.

He condemned the actions of those who preyed on the vulnerability of innocent pilgrims and called on members of the public with credible information to assist in bringing the culprits to justice.

Share