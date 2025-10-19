Alleged Bribery Of NULGE Leadership Baseless – Adeleke’s Spokesperson Tells APC

The Osun State Government has described as false and baseless the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Governor Ademola Adeleke bribed the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to stay away from local government secretariats.

Reacting to the claim, the Governor’s spokesperson said the accusation was a “manifestation of the APC’s disregard for the rule of law” and a reflection of its “shameless embrace of impunity in a democracy governed by laws and the constitution.”

He accused the APC of consistently undermining democratic principles and judicial authority, warning that the opposition’s conduct posed a “serious threat to democracy and the sanctity of the judiciary.”

“The level of impunity on display by the state APC constitutes a serious threat to our democratic life,” the spokesperson said. “The party started by falsifying a Court of Appeal judgment to claim a fake reinstatement of its court-sacked chairmen, ignoring a valid ruling that affirmed the legality of PDP chairmen and councillors across the local governments.”

He further alleged that the APC “illegally invaded and occupied” council secretariats without legal mandate, adding that their actions were “an attempt to loot public funds through another layer of illegality.”

“The judiciary has since set the records straight through clear interpretations and interventions, but the APC’s continued disregard for court processes shows bitterness and disrespect for the rule of law,” he added.

The spokesperson maintained that the local government workers’ union (NULGE) is an independent body and was not influenced by the government.

“The workers’ union operates independently with its own rules. The effort to protect the local government treasury is a collective action of stakeholders who need no inducement to defend their interests,” he stated.

He urged the public to disregard what he described as the APC’s “new bag of lies,” stressing that the opposition had “come to the end of its game,” while the people and the judiciary remain steadfast in upholding legality and justice.

“The people have resisted illegality, and the world awaits the judiciary’s final pronouncement,” he concluded.