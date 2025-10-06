New Telegraph

October 6, 2025
Alleged Blasphemy: Kano Gov Assures Sheikh Of Fairness

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has promised that his government will not interfere in the investigation of Sheikh Lawan Abubakar Triumph over alleged blasphemous remarks.

Yusuf, who spoke through Shehu Wada Sagagi, the Secretary of the Shura Council investigating the allegations, said in Kano on Sunday that the government was only interested in the peace and harmony of the state, regardless of the religious and or political affiliation of the accused.

According to Sagagi, the Council is conducting thorough investigations into the claims and counterclaims of blasphemous statements allegedly made by Triumph.

