Alleged Blackmail: DSS Arrests Self-proclaimed Nigeria Delta Group Leader

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have arrested one Kennedy Tabukoi, over alleged blackmail of senior government officials.

He was reportedly apprehended on Thursday at the gate of the National Assembly, while leading a protest against what he claimed were moves by lawmakers to suspend an investigation of alleged corruption in the petroleum sector.

Apart from allegations of blackmail and incitement, the suspect is also accused of running/operating an unregistered NGO.

Highly-placed security sources, who spoke in confidence with Saturday Telegraph yesterday, said: “When such government officials fail to meet Tabukoi’s demands, he would resort to organising other unsuspecting groups to lead protest marches against the affected officials.

“One of such protest marches held Thursday morning at the National Assembly gate, where Tabukoi led several groups to protest against what he claimed were moves by the federal lawmakers to stall a probe of the petroleum sector.

“Unknown to Tabukoi, security operatives had been on his trail after certain officials of government reported the several attempts he made to allegedly blackmail them into parting with huge sums of money and contracts, “or risk being embarrassed”, one of the sources said.

