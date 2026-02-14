Alleged Bandits Threat: Kwara LG Calls Emergency Security Meeting

The Executive Chairman of Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Akanbi Kamar Olarewaju, has convened an emergency security meeting at the Council Secretariat in Ilemona following a widely circulated letter of impending attacks by the bandits in the local government area.

Addressing security agencies, traditional rulers and key stakeholders at the meeting, the Executive Chairman said the council received reports of a letter purportedly written by unknown individuals, claiming they had relocated from Kaiama Local Government Area and were planning attacks on the Irra and Aho/ Inaja axis of Oyun local government area.

He noted that although the council is still working with security agencies to authenticate the source and credibility of the letter, the administration considers it necessary to act proactively in the interest of public safety.

“We urge our people to remain calm, vigilant, and to promptly report any strange movement or unfamiliar faces, not only in Irra and Aho/ Inaja, but across the entire Oyun Local Government,” the Executive Chairman said.

Hon. Akanbi called for stronger collaboration among security agencies, traditional institutions, and community leaders to ensure law and order are maintained across the local government. He stressed that community policing and timely information sharing remain key to preventing crime.

The Executive Chairman commended the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in tackling insecurity across the country and the state, pledging the full support of Oyun Local Government to all security initiatives.

He assured residents that the council would continue to work closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the Oyun Local Government.

He ended his address with prayers for peace and stability in Kwara State and Nigeria at large, as various security agencies and stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to collective vigilance and community safety.

Hon Akanbi, however, reaffirmed that the sacrosanct of power resides only in God, in whom they put their trust.