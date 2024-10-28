Alleged Assault: We’re Monitoring Investigations, Reps Spokesman

Share

The House of Representatives spokesman, Akin Rotimi jr. has said the Green Chamber is monitoring proceedings of investigations into allegations of assault against a member, Alex Ikwechegh, representing Aba North/Aba South federal constituency of Abia State.

Rotimi also appealed to the members of the public to allow the due process of law prevail in the case.

In a statement released in Abuja on Monday, the spokesman said, “The House of Representatives is monitoring media reports concerning an alleged incident involving Rep. Alex Ikwechegh (APGA, Abia).

“These reports, which have garnered widespread media coverage and public attention, detail accusations of a physical confrontation with an e-hailing driver, Citizen Stephen Abuwatseya, and the use of threatening language.

“The 10th Assembly, House of Representatives, takes these allegations very seriously. As elected officials, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethical conduct and accountability in our official engagements and privately.

“Any behaviour that falls short of these standards is a matter of concern, and we are committed to addressing such issues with the utmost seriousness.

“We are aware that the matter is now before the Nigeria Police, and we urge the public to allow the due process of investigation to unfold.

“We welcome further engagement from the public on the subject, which can be shared via email at akintunde.rotimi@nass.gov.ng, akinrotimi@gmail.com, even as we continue to monitor the situation.

“We remain dedicated to upholding the values of accountability, transparency, and ethical behavior that define the 10th Assembly, House of Representatives. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available”

Share

Please follow and like us: