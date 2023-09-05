Alleged Assault: Seun Kuti To Be Arraigned September 27

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, presided over by Chief Magistrate (Mrs) Adeola Olatunbosun has fixed September 27, 2023, for the arraignment of the afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, who allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Recall that Kuti was slated to be arraigned on Monday, September 4, but the same was stalled because the presiding Magistrate did not sit on health grounds.

The afrobeat musician was arrested by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), after he allegedly assaulted a police Inspector, Mohammed Aminu, attached to the Police Training College, Ikeja, while on official movement and in police uniform on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, on May 13, 2023.

However, the police through its counsel, Morufu Animashaun, approached the court on May 16, 2023, for his remand, pending the conclusion of the further investigation.

At the end of the police investigation, the defendant was dragged before the court for arraignment, which was stalled following arguments of his counsel that the police could not be the complainant and also the prosecutor at the same time on the matter.

As a result, Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun conceded to the defence team’s submissions and ordered that the police should forward the case’s duplicate file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.