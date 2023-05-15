Alleged Assault: PSC Demands Seun Kuti’s Immediate Prosecution

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has asked the police to immediately prosecute Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti for allegedly assaulting a police officer on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, on Saturday.

The body, which yesterday condemned the alleged assault, insisted that the son of the late Afrobeat great Fela Kuti deserved to be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others. In a statement by spokesman Ikechikwu Ani, the commission praised the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba for ordering Seun’s arrest.

The statement said: “The PSC wishes to condemn in strong terms the assault of a police officer in uniform and on official duties in Lagos by one Seun Kuti. “The commission however commends the Inspector- General of Police Baba Usman for his prompt action in ordering the arrest and prosecution of Seun who obviously has diminished the sanctity of the symbol of authority of the Nigerian nation.

“The commission demands that the culprit must be arraigned immediately and that the IGP must ensure that the matter is followed to its logical conclusion to restore public confidence in the Nigeria Police as the lead agency in internal security and in its ability to maintain law and order and also protect life and property.”

Speaking on the incident, the PSC Chairman Solomon Arase, said Seun had no right to assault a policeman in uniform and on official duty, no matter his offence. Arase said: “We must as a civilized people explore established channels of complaints against alleged infractions by law enforcement officials rather than this uncouth behaviour in assaulting the symbol of authority in our country.

“We look forward to the prompt prosecution of Seun to act as a deterrent to others of his ilk.” The former IGP com- mended the officer for refusing to be provoked by the action of his aggressor, a development he said would have been fatal.