Alleged Assault: Police Interrogate Abia Federal Lawmaker

Share

Following an alleged assault on a bolt driver over the weekend, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has interrogated the lawmaker representing Abia North/South Federal constituency, Alexander Ikwegh, Mixed reactions have continued to trail the conduct of the lawmaker, who was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media allegedly hitting the deliveryman, Stephen Abuwatseya.

In the version of the (unverified) video seen by New Telegraph, the parliamentarian was heard asking the citizen: “Do you know where you are? Do you know who I am? So, you think I will give you my money with the way you have spoken to me? “You will not see penny from me.

With this great level of disrespect? You are very, very stupid; very, very stupid’. He is then heard querying someone on the phone: “Madam, who is this stupid boy you sent to my house? Who is this foolish boy that you sent to my house?.

“How can this stupid idiot (sic) come to my house and tell me that I’m supposed to come and meet him in his car, and pick up…if I can buy it from you… “Can you imagine this rat. I can make this man to disappear in the whole Nigeria, and nothing will happen”.

The driver: “You’ve been insulting me, sir, and I have been quiet. The lawmaker then retorted: “I pray that you do, I pray that you insult me. Can you, please, insult me? “I’m not going to call my policemen to be at you up. I will be at you up, and show you that I’m a big brother to you.

I will slap the hell out of you, and I will lie you down; lock you up in my generator house. In the ensuring melee, came the alleged assault… When the bolt man asked, “are you slapping me”, the politician allegedly answered, “I just did”.

Continuing, the embattled lawmaker gave his name, asking Abuwatseya to “call the Inspector General of Police”, Kayode Egbetokun, adding, “call him let him come”.

Share

Please follow and like us: