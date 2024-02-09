Alleged Assault on Lizzy Anjorin- Lawal: 4 Women, 2 Men Arraigned

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), yesterday, arraigned four women and two men before the Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly attacking, as- saulting and blackmailing popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin- Lawal.

Those dragged before the court presided over by Magistrate A. A. Paul are Qudus Jokogbola, Suru Olawale, Edu Shakirat, Fausat Mohammed, Kafayat Ahmed and Opere Simiat Morenike. According to the police, the defendants alongside two others said to be at large, committed the alleged of- fence on February 5, 2024, at about 1.30p.m, at Oba Akintoye Market, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

While the arraignment lasted, the counsel for the prosecution, Mr Sola Samuel, informed the court that all the six individuals and two others said to be at large, conspired among themselves and forcefully pushed and dragged Anjorin-Lawal; an action that caused her grievous bodily harm.

The prosecutor equally hinted to the court that the defendants’ actions caused a breach of the public peace, with an addition that the of- fence contravened Sections 411 and 413; 168(d) and 170(b) of the Criminal Laws of La- gos State of Nigeria 2015, and punishable under the same Act.