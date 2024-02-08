Alleged Assault On Lizzy Anjorin: 4 Women, 2 Men Arraigned

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has arraigned four women and two men before the Tinubu Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly attacking, assaulting, and blackmailing the popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal.

Those dragged before the court presided over by Magistrate A. A. Paul are Qudus Jokogbola, Suru Olawale, Edu Shakirat, Fausat Mohammed, Kafayat Ahmed, and Opere Simiat Morenike.

According to the police, the defendants alongside two others said to be at large, committed the alleged offence on February 5, 2024, at about 1.30p.m, at Oba Akintoye Market, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

While the arraignment lasted, the counsel for the prosecution, Mr Sola Samuel, informed the court that all the six individuals and two others said to be at large, conspired among themselves and forcefully pushed and dragged Anjorin-Lawal; the action that caused her grievous bodily harm.

The prosecutor equally hinted to the court that the defendant’s actions caused a breach of the public peace, with an addition that the offence contravened Sections 411 and 413; 168(d) and 170(b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015, and punishable under the same Act.

But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting the counsel for the defence, Ade Oshodi to inform the court that all his clients are market men and women.

He therefore urged the court to admit them to bail in the most liberal terms.

Responding to the lawyer’s request, the prosecutor hinted to the court that granting bail is at the discretion of the court, adding that the court should admit them to bail in the terms and conditions that would ensure their attendance in court.

In his ruling, Magistrate Paul admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000. 00 with one surety in like sum.

The Magistrate equally ordered that the sureties must be residents of Lagos State with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG), among others.

Magistrate Paul, however, ordered that all the defendants be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), until when they would meet the bail terms.

The case has been adjourned until March 11, for mention.