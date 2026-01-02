Alleged Assault: NBA Asks Aiyedatiwa To suspend Women Affairs Commissioner

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to suspend the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Seun Osamaye for allegedly assaulting a chief magistrate.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Temitope Alphonso, had accused Osamaye of physically assaulting her.

The chief magistrate alleged that the assault occurred at the premises of the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs, Igbatoro road, Alagbaka, during an official engagement. NAN reports that the commissioner is facing a charge of assault before an Akure Magistrates’ Court.

The Chairman of NBA, Akure branch, Mr Umar Onimisi, in a statement on Thursday in Akure, said such suspension would enable the commissioner to face prosecution.

Onimisi explained that the NBA was disturbed on the alleged verbal assault, intimidation, and threat to the personal safety of a serving magistrate.

He said: “It is deeply troubling that Chief Magistrate, Mrs Temitope Alphonso reportedly became a victim of these grave attacks in the course of carrying out her official duties as Chief Magistrate