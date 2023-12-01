Alleged Assault: Lil Frosh Demands N500m As Damages From Yhemolee

Nigerian singer, Sani Wasiu, better known as Lil Frosh has revoked the N200 million defamatory suit slammed against him by Nollywood actor, Yhemolee.

New Telegraph recalls that Yhemolee recently slammed a lawsuit against Lil Frosh after the singer called him out over alleged assault.

In a swift response to Yhemolee, Lil Frosh’s lawyers said contrary to Yhemolee’s assertion, their client’s claims, “are neither malicious, reckless nor false: rather, the claims are factual and truthful, which can be substantiated by witnesses at the event and videos taken and posted by our client.”

“Therefore, your claims and demands as stated in your letter are baseless, unfounded and accordingly, not granted by our client.

“It is rather laughable that your client would make such bogus demands from our client. Rather, it is our client who should be making demands for an apology and compensation from your client.”

In a new update, Lil Frosh took to his Instagram page to share a copy of the letter demanding a public apology from Yhemolee, a written undertaken “that your client would not threaten, assault, bully, and subject our client to further public embarrassment and payment of the sum of N500,000,000 (Five Hundred Million Naira)” as damages.

The letter added that if the demands were not met within 14 days, Lil Frosh would institute a “stringent civil suit” against Yhemolee and submit a petition to the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough investigation.