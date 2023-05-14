New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sunday Magazine
  3. Alleged Assault: Igp…

Alleged Assault: Igp Orders Arrest Of Seun Kuti

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the arrest of afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, over alleged assault on a police officer.

A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Police Chief directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of Lagos Command to effect the arrest, after a video allegedly captured Kuti committing the offence.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book”, Adejobi said.

Read Previous

Insurance Firm Re-launches 4 Retail Products
Read Next

Why FG Should Leave $800m Loan, Subsidy Removal For Incoming Administration, By Ipman, Other

Leave a Comment

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023