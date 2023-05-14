Alleged Assault: Igp Orders Arrest Of Seun Kuti

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the arrest of afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, over alleged assault on a police officer.

A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Police Chief directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of Lagos Command to effect the arrest, after a video allegedly captured Kuti committing the offence.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book”, Adejobi said.