Alleged Assault: Court Orders Further Remand Of Seun Kuti For Four Days

A Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Sabo, Yaba, presided over by Chief Magistrate Adeola Ola- tunbosun, yesterday, ordered further remand of Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, for four days in police custody over alleged assault on a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

The Chief Magistrate arrived at the decision consequent upon a motion ex-parte brought by the police asking for an order of the court to remand the defendant in police custody for four days at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, Lagos, to enable it carry out further investigation.

The prosecution team, led by Simon Lough (SAN), told the court that the motion ex-parte is supported by a 12 paragraphs affidavits with one exhibit attached to it. The SAN equally informed Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun that the motion ex-parte is supported with addresses, even as he added that the 12 paragraphs affidavit was deposed to by ACP Saheed Kassim; one of the Investigating Police Officers (IPO) attached to the SCID.

According to Lough (SAN), the motion is brought under sections 264(1), (2), (3), (4) & (6) & 257 of Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2021 (As Amended), sections 4 & 10 of the Police Act, 2020 and sections 6(6), 35(1)(C), (5) & (7)(9) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended). Lough (SAN) said, “It is our humble submission that from the facts, nature, and circumstance of this case, the applicant is entitled to the relief sought from this honourable court in the interest of justice, public order and morality.”

In his response on behalf of the defence team, Femi Akinyemi, counsel who held the brief of Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), prayed the court to stand down the matter. But the trial court declined the request and went ahead to grant the prosecution’s prayer for an extension of the remand order. Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun adjourned the case until May 23, 2023.