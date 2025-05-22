Alleged Assault: Chris Brown Granted £5 Million Bail

Share

American singer, Chris Brown has been granted £5 million bail by a court over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

New Telegraph gathered that the defendant was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors described as an “unprovoked attack” on music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

However, Chris Brown has not yet been asked to enter a plea to the charge because he was not present at Southwark Crown Court when Judge Tony Baumgartner granted him bail.

After being granted bail, the American musician can continue with his scheduled international tour this year, including in the UK in June and July, as part of his bail conditions.

Brown will pay a £5 million security fee to the court, which is a financial guarantee to ensure the defendant returns to court, however, it may be forfeited if they breach bail conditions.

The tour will also include Brown travelling to parts of Europe, the United States, and Canada. Judge Baumgartner said that he must surrender his passport if he is not travelling.

Brown must live at a specific address known to the court but is not allowed to visit the nightclub and he cannot contact Diaw or apply for international travel documents.

The court heard that the singer must pay a £4 million security fee to secure his release from prison on Wednesday and put forward a further £1 million security within a week.

He will next appear with his co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, 38, at the same court on June 20.

