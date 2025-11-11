Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Adekunle, has taken to her social media page to recount his recent encounter with police brutality.

In a lengthy post on X, Adekunle expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Police Command’s Complaint Response Unit for their prompt action and investigation into his case.

Adekunle specially praised the efforts of ACP Oluyemisi Ojo, who led the investigation, and urged citizens to report any cases of police brutality.

The reality star, however, revealed that the police officers involved in the incident have been found and disciplinary action has been taken against them.

He wrote: “In the last few days, the only news you’ve heard from me has been difficult, but at this very moment, I would like to share some good news with you.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the Lagos State Police Command Complaint Response Unit for their prompt attention to this matter. From reaching out, swinging into action the moment the news broke, and following up to make sure everything was okay.”

“I have been in talks with the ACP in charge of the Area J Command, Elemoro, Ibeju Lekki, providing her with all the details necessary, with hopes that the officers at fault would be found and brought to book.

“Justice has been served! I can’t begin to describe how much of a heavy burden and emotional weight has been lifted off my shoulders. The mere fact that justice can be served at a time when public trust for the police is very low is truly encouraging.

“For everyone who has ever been treated badly at the hands of police officers, please make sure you report the case. Get as much evidence as you can and take the matter up.

“The Lagos State Complaint Response Unit (on Instagram) works, and their job is to ensure the safety of the citizens while also sanitising the system of the bad officers.

“I shouldn’t have experienced what I went through, and neither should any Nigerian simply going about their business. I know I am lucky, but also, I was innocent. We are approaching the celebratory season.

“PLEASE BE CAREFUL. While there are good officers out there, the bad ones also exist. While celebrating, be mindful of your surroundings and remember the potential risks. Harassment is unacceptable, and no one deserves to go through all that.”

Adekunle’s post comes after he was allegedly assaulted by police officers, and he has been sharing his experience to raise awareness about police brutality.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate thanked his fans for their support and prayers, saying it’s a blessing to know he’s not alone.

He added, “For all the messages, calls, prayers, and outpouring of love and support I received, I am truly grateful. It is indeed a blessing to know that I was not alone during this period and that there will always be people to rise and stand with you when it truly matters.

“Thank you, everyone. God bless you. Now it’s time to focus on being me again.”