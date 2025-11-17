Alleged Assassination Attempt On Lt. Yerima False – Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming there was an attempted assassination on Lt. Ahmed Yerima in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, on Sunday, the Command described the viral claim as completely false, stressing that no such incident was reported or recorded anywhere within the FCT.

The police urged members of the public to disregard the misinformation, warning that spreading unverified claims could cause unnecessary fear and panic among residents.

According to the Command, residents are encouraged to remain security-conscious and promptly report any suspicious movement or activity to the nearest police division.

The command also provided emergency contact numbers, 08032003913 and 08068587311 for immediate response to distress calls.

The Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the nation’s capital.