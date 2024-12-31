Alleged Arson, Destruction Of Place Of Worship: ICHC Raises Alarm

Share

Izon Cultural Heritage Centre (ICHC), has raised the alarm over an alleged arson, destruction of their spiritual place of worship, breach of public peace, threat to life and breach of Police code of conduct by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and other suspects.

In a petition by the legal adviser, ICHC, Wisdom Meni Adike, addressed to the Commissioner of Police in Delta State and made available to journalists on Tuesday, the cultural group, who worships Osuopele Deity, claimed that there is a violation of their rights to worship.

The petition reads in quote: “We hereby submit this petition to formally address the grievances resulting from acts perpetrated by a Superintendent of the Nigeria Police Force, along with his associates and followers of the Great God Holy Tabernacle.

“On December 20, 2024, at approximately 12:00 PM, the Superintendent of Police accompanied by his men engaged in an unlawful act that resulted in the arson of our sacred worship site.

“This act constituted a willful destruction of property and a blatant act of arson against a place of worship.

“Despite the peaceful attempts by worshippers of the Osuopele Temple to prevent this destruction, they were overpowered and assaulted by the individuals.

This aggression not only resulted in the demolition of the sacred worship site but also caused a significant breach of public peace.”

The cultural group said in adherence to their legal obligations as law-abiding citizens, the worshippers of Osuopele did not resort to self-help but opted to report the incident to the Nigeria Police Force.

The group further stated: “We request urgent and appropriate actions from your office to investigate this matter thoroughly and ensure that justice prevails against the unlawful acts committed by these individuals.

“The unlawful actions committed during this incident are in direct violation of the following provisions of the Criminal Code Act:

“Section 443 criminalizes the willful setting of fire to structures, making any individual found guilty liable for life imprisonment.

“Section 444 criminalizes attempts to unlawfully set fire to properties as detailed in Section 443, punishable by up to fourteen years of imprisonment.

“Furthermore, the actions of this police officer and his associates constitute a violation of the fundamental rights of the worshipers of the Osuopele Deity, as enshrined in Section 38 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended).

“This section guarantees the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

“In light of the foregoing, we urge the Nigeria Police Force to undertake an immediate investigation into these acts of arson and to take appropriate legal actions against every individual involved.

“We trust that this serious matter will be treated with the urgency it deserves to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of all citizens in Nigeria.

“The above provisions of the Criminal Code Act speak for themselves and call for the urgent investigation, sanctioning, arrest and prosecution of these people.

Also speaking on the issue, the Chairman, ICHC, Apostle Bodmas Prince Kemepadei, urged the police to act fast before the matter degenerates.

Apostle Bodmas stated: “We are using this medium to call on the Nigeria police force to act before this matter degenerates into an inter-religious crisis as we are doing all our best to calm the temper of our worshippers.

“The situation is nothing but a clear case of intimidation, harassment and infringement on our rights of worship.” He stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: