Alleged Arms Trafficking: CSOs Urge UK Govt To Collaborate In Probe Of British Officer

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Nigeria has called on the British Government to collaborate fully with Nigerian authorities to launch a comprehensive investigation into the activities of a British Army Major arrested over alleged illegal arms procurement intended to exacerbate tensions in Delta State.

In a letter addressed to the British High Commissioner in Abuja dated April 28, 2025, the coalition stressed the urgent need to investigate Major Micah Polo’s activities and any potential links he may have with groups intent on fuelling unrest in Nigeria.

The letter was jointly signed by Dr. Nwambu Gabriel, Leader of the coalition; Zekeri Momoh-Saliu, Secretary; Mohammed Idris, Member; and Hugo Okafor, Member.

Addreing reporters after submitting the letter to the British High Commission in Abuja, Dr Gabriel, emphasized that such collaboration is essential to maintaining security and democratic stability in the region.

The organizations, which make up the coalition include the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Coalition for Democratic Watchdogs, Initiative for Voter Awareness and Electoral Reforms, and the Global Centre for Conscience Living Against Corruption.

The CSOs further urged the British Government to intensify efforts to trace the origins of the firearms and ammunition recovered, to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

They underscored the importance of thorough background checks on arms trafficking routes and tighter controls on military assets to ensure they are not diverted for unlawful purposes.

In addition, the coalition appealed for sustained support from the United Kingdom towards Nigeria’s efforts to maintain peace and security, particularly in regions historically vulnerable to conflict.

They stressed that external support and vigilance are crucial in bolstering Nigeria’s internal security architecture amid growing concerns of politically and ethnically motivated violence.

The civil society groups also called for assurances that any nationals of the United Kingdom found to be involved in illegal arms procurement and trafficking in Nigeria would be held accountable to the fullest extent of British and international law.

They noted that failure to act decisively could embolden further violations and damage bilateral relations between the two countries.

The call to action follows a major security development on April 25, 2025, when operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) carried out a covert operation near Asaba, Delta State, resulting in the seizure of 50 AK-47 rifles, six pump-action shotguns, and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

During the operation, associates of the British Major were arrested in Asaba, while the Major himself was intercepted in Lagos as he attempted to board a flight to the United Kingdom.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the weapons were allegedly procured to instigate unrest in Warri, Delta State, amid tensions over the delineation of wards and polling units by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This action followed a Supreme Court ruling delivered on December 2, 2022, which reportedly angered certain local factions.

The Major is alleged to have strong connections with a prominent first-class traditional ruler in Delta State, raising serious concerns about the role of influential figures in fueling local conflicts.

The recovered arms cache, combined with the Major’s alleged high-profile links, has heightened fears of a deliberate attempt to destabilize the region.

Highlighting the implications of the incident, the CSOs emphasized that it not only points to a disturbing trend in illegal arms flow but also places a spotlight on the potential compromise of professional standards within the British military establishment.

They stressed that the presence of foreign military personnel involved in illegal activities within Nigeria’s borders demands immediate and decisive action.

The organizations maintained that swift cooperation between Nigeria and the United Kingdom is critical to ensuring accountability, stemming the tide of arms proliferation, and preserving the integrity of democratic institutions in Nigeria.

The coalition concluded by expressing optimism that a cooperative approach between Nigeria and the United Kingdom would lead to a comprehensive investigation and tangible action to curb the inflow of illicit arms, and ultimately, promote peace and stability in Nigeria.

Copies of the correspondence were also sent to the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Abuja.

