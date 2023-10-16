Alleged Armed Robbery: Court Strikes Out Charge Against Defendant Over Witness’ Absence

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of a Lagos High Court, Ikeja, has thrown out the case of alleged conspiracy and armed robbery slammed against one Ojo Gbenga, as a result of the absence of the prosecution witness.

In striking out the criminal charge against Gbenga in a short ruling, Justice Ogala, who held that the presumption of innocence of the defendant is still valid, added, “The defendant should be released in the absence of any matter in any other court.

“The prosecution is at liberty to re-arrest when the victim (who is the prosecution witness) is ready to reopen the case”.

It would be recalled that the prosecutor, O. A Azeez, had informed the court that the prosecution witness, who is the victim in the matter, relocated outside the state after the incident, hence his absence.

Azeez further notified the judge that he equally tried to contact the Investigating Police Officer, IPO, in charge of the case but that the same was not fruitful.

On his part, counsel for the defendant, Bidemi Ademola insisted that Justice Ogala should strike out the matter since the prosecution witness had relocated with no intention of coming back to Lagos.

Ademola revealed that Gbenga has been in custody since 2022 and should not be kept indefinitely.

Gbenga was first arraigned on August 3, 2022, on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery.

The defendant was specifically alleged to have carried out the act alongside others now at large on February 26, 2022, at about 10:30 p.m., in Ojo-Ladipo Street, Ikotun area of Lagos.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravenes Section 299 and 297 (2) (a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, C. 17, Vol 3 Law of Lagos State, 2015.