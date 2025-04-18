Alleged Arbitrariness/Impunity: NBA Reports Ibas To Tinubu, NASS

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Rivers State chapter, yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to caution Sole Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas for the manner the former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) has been running the affairs of the state.

It claimed that Ibas has managed the state arbitrarily and with impunity. In a statement, the association said the ex-military chief has been making political appointments with “military fiat without approval being sought from the national assembly or any known legal institution”.

The association said the sole administrator’s action so far do not translate to seeking peace in the state. It condemned the dismantling of democratic institutions by Ibas.

The NBA also condemned the appointment of council coordinators by the sole administrator.

It said: “We have observed with shock and dismay that, rather than the peace-building effort that was promised by the President, tension has steadily escalated in Rivers state, arbitrariness and impunity have been displayed on a daily basis, and democratic institutions have been demobilised in a Gestapo, military style, and the legal provisions and judicial pronouncements flagrantly disregarded and treated with disdain.

“Political appointments are being made by the sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok EteIbas, with military fiat, without approval being sought from the National Assembly or any known legal institution for that matter.

“It is our view that the role of the sole administrator in the circumstance does not cover or extend to the steps already taken by the sole administrator in dismantling already established democratic institutions of the state which include boards, agencies, councils, commissions, and parastatals, and appointing replacements for the persons removed from the offices, which has been done by the sole administrator in gross violations of the laiddown procedures for the removal and appointment of such officers of the boards, agencies, councils, commissions, and parastatals in the state.”

The association added: “We call on President Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly to take necessary steps to rein in the sole administration and ensure he keeps within the mandate given to him on his appointment to save Rivers state from further crisis.

