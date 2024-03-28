Alleged Anti-Student Policies: Osun NANS Threaten Protest Against Adeleke

…Say Osun lags behind in southwest states

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Osun State Chapter has given the state government seven days ultimatum to address the numerous academic challenges currently affecting the students of Osun-owned tertiary institutions.

The students who stormed the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Osogbo in their numbers said, that if the state government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke fails to answer their calls and respond to their demands they would not hesitate to hit the streets in protest.

At the press conference addressed by Osun NANS Joint Campus Council (JCC), Comrade Ogungbe Taiwo said students of the state were disappointed by the way and manner Adeleke-led administration is treating them.

Taiwo who identified a lack of student welfarism and inclusion in Governor Adeleke’s Administration expressed disappointment saying that the incumbent governor has neglected students’ welfare.

“We express deep disappointment towards the government of Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke for neglecting student welfare. Despite initial hope, anti-student policies have been implemented, and we are still lagging behind other Southwest states, we urge the government to prioritize student concerns.”

Some of their demands from the state government, according to the NANS JCC Chairman are; Immediate reversal of tuition fees in all the state-owned tertiary institutions, mobility for campus unions, and demand for adequate palliatives and infrastructure improvements to enhance the learning environment on campuses.

“Immediate Reversal of Increased School Fees: Students demand the immediate reversal of increased school fees in Osun State-owned institutions. It’s disheartening to see the pain in our students in this present hardship faced by our presents.

“We hereby call for the total reverse of the increased tuition fees, Failure to act promptly will result in mass mobilization by the student body and relocation of our Secretariat to the office of the Governor.

“Demand for Adequate Palliatives and Infrastructure: We reiterate our demand for adequate palliatives and infrastructure improvements to enhance the learning environment on campuses.

“The Road networks across the tertiary institutions are in a very terrible state and yet nothing is been done to make them playable. Most of our lecture halls are Bellow standard, the government should look into this casualties keep increasing each day due to the lack of a conducive learning environment.

“Also the government should charge the school management to provide a parking lot for students as students are parking outside their campus, a particular place should be allocated for students to park their bikes or cars inside the school instead of outside. Medical ambulance should be provided for schools without a functioning one and the medical should be well equipped.

“Despite our efforts through letters to government authorities, indifference persists. Therefore, we issue a seven-day ultimatum to the government to address our demands. Failure to do so will result in peaceful protests and roadblocks in Osogbo, the state capital.”