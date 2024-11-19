New Telegraph

November 19, 2024
Alleged Adultery: Gov Namadi Lift Suspension On Jigawa Commissioner

Following his clearance of any involvement in alleged adultery by a Kano Upper Shari’a Court, the Jigawa State Government, has lifted the suspension placed on the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwalu Sankara.

Governor Malam Umar A. Namadi lifted the suspension placed on the Commissioner with immediate effect on Tuesday, November 19.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

“It would be recalled that the Commissioner was suspended based on alleged involvement in an Incidence reported before Kano State Hisbah Board” SSG said.

The statement partly reads, “The lifting of the suspension is followed by his discharge and acquittal by an Upper Sha’riah Court in Kano, Kano”.

Already the Commissioner, Auwalu Danladi Sankara, has been directed to as a matter of urgency report back to his duty post.

When contacted on Phone the Commissioner, Auwalu Sankara, thanked God for clearing him of any wrongdoing and also commended Governor Umar Namadi and his Cabinet Members for showing understanding to him during his trying period.

