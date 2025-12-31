Alleged $9.7m Terrorism Financing: Efcc Files Fresh Charge Against Bauchi Finance Commissioner, Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, filed a fresh charge against Yakubu Adamu, Commissioner of Finance, Bauchi State, and others bordering on alleged terrorism financing to the tune of $9.7 million. Adamu, alongside Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed, who are 2nd to 4th defendants respectively, will be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja today on 10 counts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though EFCC’s lawyer, Samuel Chime, had earlier prayed the court to allow Adamu and his codefendants take their pleatoday when the sister case was heard, Justice Nwite fixed Wednesday for their arraignment. The judge held that the charge, marked: FHC/ ABJ/CR/705/2025 dated and filed December 30 by Chime, was not in the court file.

In count one, Adamu, Sirajo Jaja (while being Accountant-General of Bauchi State, now at large}, Samaila Irmiya Liman (now at large}, Balarabe Ilelah, Aminu Bose and Kabiru Mohammed (all being civil servants and signatories to Bauchi State Government’s accounts and/or payment instruments) were alleged to have committed the offence sometime between January 2024 and May 2024.

They were alleged to have conspired to provide funds in the aggregate sum of 2,300,000.000 U.S. dollars in cash for the benefit of Bello Bodejo and persons associated with him, pursuant to approvals granted by Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The said funds were alleged to be used, in whole or in part, to finance a terrorist or terrorist group. The offence is contrary to Section 26(1) and punishable under Section 21(2)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.