Alleged $9.7m Terrorism Financing: Court Refuses Bauchi Finance Commissioner Bail

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday declined to grant bail to the Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance Yakubu Adamu and three others standing trial over alleged terrorism financing involving $9.7 million, citing grave concerns for national security and public safety.

In his ruling, Justice Emeka Nwite held that the charges before the court were of a serious nature capable of undermining the country’s social order, noting that terrorismrelated offences demand stricter judicial scrutiny at the bail stage.

The court ruled that releasing the defendants pending the determination of the case could expose the public to significant risk, adding that the interest of justice outweighed their request for bail.

He explained that courts are obliged to balance that principle against other relevant factors, including the nature of the offence, the weight of the evidence, and the likely punishment upon conviction.

The judge said the prosecution had placed sufficient material before the court to establish a reasonable suspicion of criminal liability against the defendants at this stage.

Justice Nwite said the court carefully reviewed the affidavits and proof of evidence filed by the prosecution, including witness statements, and found that the allegations raised serious national security concerns that could not be treated lightly. He therefore ordered that the defendants remain in custody and directed that the trial be given an accelerated hearing.