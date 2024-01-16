Alleged $9.6bn Scam: How top govt officials aided P&ID directors–Babangida, EFCC investigator

Mr Umar Babangida, an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday, revealed how top government officials aided Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Ltd.’s directors in the alleged $9.6 billion scam against Nigeria. Babangida, who was the 2nd prosecution witness (PW2) in the ongoing trial of fleeing James Nolan, an Irish national, told Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja in his testimony.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the anti-graft agency had, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/9/2022, sued Micad Project City Services Ltd. and Mr Nolan as 1st and 2nd defendants. Nolan, a P&ID director who also has a British citizenship, was arraigned and granted a N100 million bail after pleaded not guilty to the 20-count charge preferred against him.

However, after he perfected his bail conditions, he failed to appear in court for trial. On Sept. 28, 2022, Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a sister court, where Nolan was also standing another trial, revoked the bail and issued a bench warrant for his arrest for jumping bail. Justice Mohammed equally granted the EFCC’s request to continue his trial in absentia. Nolan, alleged to be at large, is also standing trial in about eight other cases for his involvement in the 9.6 billion dollars controversial contract awarded to P&ID Ltd. While being led in evidence-in-chief by EFCC’s counsel, Bala Sanga before Justice Okorowo, the witness said former President Muhammadu Buhari directed that an investigation be conducted by the commission into the signing of a gas supply and processing agreement between the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and P&ID Ltd. dated Jan. 11, 2010. “On June 28, 2018, a letter from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice was forwarded to EFCC conveying the directives of Mr President , Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, that investigation be conducted by the EFCC.