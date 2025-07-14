Alleged $7.2bn NNPCL Probe: EFCC Extends Dragnet –Sources

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) has recovered billions of naira from its ongoing investigation into allegations of fraud involving some former senior officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), according to New Telegraph’s findings.

Highly-placed sources, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, said the “shocking recoveries” followed investigators’ diligent search on the various bank accounts operated by some of the suspects, and other proxy interests, including business concerns/investments.

Among the key ex-officials of the national oil company being investigated by the anti-graft agency, according to reports, are: former Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Umar Ajiya Isa, as well as former Managing Director of Warri Refinery, Jimoh Olasunkanmi.

An online platform, Premium Times, had quoted sources as saying the “officials and others involved in other NNPC projects are being investigated for alleged abuse of office, corruption, diversion of funds and kickbacks from contractors”.

An insider source, who spoke with this newspaper, said: “The EFCC’s painstaking investigations are processing accordingly, with humongous amounts – running into billions of naira – recovered so far. “The shocking recoveries are indicative of the mind-boggling corruption that was perpetrated by some ex-officials of the NNPC Ltd. “I must emphasise the fact that this is an ongoing investigation.

Upon conclusion, those with established primary facie cases, will be given the opportunity to defend themselves in court. “And you know that those facing interrogation are deemed innocent until proven otherwise by courts of competent jurisdictions.

“Again, there are still past and present officials of the Company, with impeccable records of service”. Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing probe, the Commission has invited the wife of one of the former Managing Directors under investigation (name withheld) to appear before interrogators today.

A competent source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “In demonstration of the seriousness attached to the ongoing investigation, the EFCC has summoned the spouse of one of the suspects to appear today for questioning. “Her husband, who is currently under probe, was MD of one of the refineries where questionable dealings form the basis of the ongoing investigation.”