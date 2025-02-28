Alleged $6.3m Fraud: FG’s Suit Against CBN Staff, Others Rescheduled For Nov 3

Share

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday fixed November 3 for arraignment of a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Odoh Eric Ocheme and two others who allegedly obtained the sum of $6,230,000.00 from the CBN with purported letters from the Presidency and Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo rescheduked the arraignment following the inability of the federal government to produce the three accused persons before him.

The three accused persons are Adamu Abubakar, Imam Abubakar and Odoh Ochene who allegedly obtained the money in cash from the apex bank on a purported mandate of the Presidency to settle foreign election observers.

Though the arraignment was slated for yesterday, however, counsel to the Federal Government, Celestine Odoh, informed the Judge that the three accused persons said to have run out of the country have not been arrested.

He expressed dilemma of government adding that though, the International Police INTERPOL had been involved in the battle to get the three accused persons apprehended, the efforts have not yielded positive results.

According to him, the accused persons have not surfaced in any area where Interpol could locate and arrest them.

